Road commission: Expect more potholes to pop up as season continues

Pothole season is quickly approaching and roads that aren't missing patches of concrete or asphalt already will soon be on the bumpy side as well.

From Saginaw to Flint drivers are hitting potholes and it's driving them crazy.

"It's not too good man. It's doing a lot of damage not only on the tires, but on the suspension of the vehicles - the rims. Things cracking, tires getting flat, things of that nature," said Jerod Tims, of Flint.

If the weather continues its warm and cold swing, more potholes will pop up over the next few months.

Tims said the main roads in Flint are in good shape, but others are taking a beating.

"The side streets are mainly the horrible ones. You got all the salt that is eating it up and then with the trucks coming down getting all the snow off of it. It's picking up the cement that's already cracked, leaving big potholes there," Tims said.

John Daly, director of the Genesee County Road Commission, said the amount of traffic on a road determines when it gets fixed.

He said the road commission is responsible for fixing nearly 2,000 miles of roads in Genesee County alone. That's roughly the distance from Flint to Los Angeles. Daly said it's still early in the year and more potholes will be popping up.

"One of the things the public can do is if they see a bad pothole to let us know about it," Daly said.

