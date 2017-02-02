Community steps up to help business in need - WNEM TV 5

Community steps up to help business in need

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
SANFORD, MI (WNEM) -

A popular pizza joint was almost put out of business after their oven caught fire.

It would have cost thousands of dollars to replace it, which the owners did not have.

The community stepped up to help the restaurant which has given to residents in need time and time again.

The owners of Sanford Pizza said the restaurant has been packed lately and now they can accommodate with their newly fixed pizza oven.

The past month for Pam Riggie and her husband Roger has been filled with doubts. The business they have devoted their lives to was almost lost when their pizza oven burst into flames.

The price tag to fix the essential piece of equipment was $6,000, something they said they couldn't afford. So the community pitched in to get the oven back up and running.

"A lot of donations and someone who saw us on TV5 had been working on that exact oven for nearly 20 years contacted us and asked if he could look at it," Pam Riggie said.

He didn't just look at it, he fixed the oven with the help of some loyal pizza regulars.

"So I said if I can donate a little time, my family loves coming here and they're great people so it was a blast. Made me feel good I could help them out, something small," said Wesley Stewart, helped fix the oven.

Stewart did a little research and got to work.

The outpouring of support seemed appropriate for the couple that has so generously given back to their community. They host a free Christmas dinner at the restaurant every year.

"I didn't realize we had that big of an impact. Yes, we like what we do for Christmas, but I didn't realize so many people were caring and so supportive of us," Pam Riggie said.

As for Roger, who makes the pizzas, he said it feels good to have the oven back open for business.

"It's wonderful. Thanks to Wes and Don and our great customers. It's been a blessing," he said.

The couple is so appreciate to those who helped them stay open they are holding a customer appreciated day in a few weeks.

