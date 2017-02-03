Go Red Day! Raise awareness for heart disease - WNEM TV 5

Go Red Day! Raise awareness for heart disease

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

If you haven’t already picked out Friday’s outfit, you may want to consider wearing red.

Today is National Wear Red Day.

It’s a day created by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The group said it’s so important to get the word out, because so many women don’t realize heart disease is their biggest health threat.

“When you know something is not feeling right, you should really be persistent about getting somebody checking it out,” one organizer said.

Diabetes, obesity and ethnicity can all play a role in your likelihood of developing the disease. 

