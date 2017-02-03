Consumer Alert: W-2 phishing scam returns - WNEM TV 5

Consumer Alert: W-2 phishing scam returns

Posted: Updated:
CBS Photo CBS Photo
MICHIGAN (CBS) -

An email scam could make its way into the inbox at your job. 

Scammers will send a message disguised as company email requesting lists of employees and their W-2 forms. 

They're typically sent to employees in payroll and human services, but they're spreading beyond the corporate world to schools, restaurants, non-profits and other organizations. 

