Red Wings, NHL greats hit local ice for charity

Some former Red Wings and NHL greats will hit the ice to support heart patients.

The annual Shocks and Saves charity hockey game is Saturday at the Dow Event Center. Its goal is to raise money for equipment to save heart attack victims.

Tickets are $13 to $16. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

The price includes admission to the Saginaw Spirit game right after.

