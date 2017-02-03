Job Alert: Lowe's looking to fill seasonal positions

Lowe's plans to fill thousands of positions as it prepares for one of its busiest times of the year.

Those jobs include cashiers, sales people, product assemblers and loaders who get products into the hands of shoppers who order online.

There is a chance that some of the temporary positions may become permanent.

Last year, almost 50-percent of Lowe's seasonal staff went on to become part-time or full-time employees.

