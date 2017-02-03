Mail truck rolls into water-filled ditch

It was a rough day for a mail carrier in Mid-Michigan.

Thursday morning, a mail truck rolled over into a ditch at Merrill and Schroeder Roads in Saginaw County's Marion Township.

Water from the ditch quickly started to rush inside the truck, but the mail carrier was able to escape unharmed.

All of the mail has since been retrieved and moved to another vehicle.

No word on what caused the mail truck to roll over into the ditch.

