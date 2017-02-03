Couple accused of isolating Michigan boy sentenced for abuse

A couple convicted of second-degree child abuse after being accused of keeping an adopted son isolated in the basement of a Michigan home are maintaining that they didn't abuse the boy.

The boy, who was 17 when he testified at last year's trial, told jurors he wasn't allowed upstairs unless someone was home in Livingston County's Deerfield Township. Authorities say Eric and Angela Corcoran treated their other children much more favorably and the abuse took place from 2012-2015.

A judge on Thursday sentenced them to 3 years of probation and 32 days each already served in the county jail.

Angela Corcoran told the court they are "good people that were put in a difficult situation."

Eric Corcoran says they "really did want what was always best" for the boy.

