Liquor regulator offers Super Bowl tips to bars, restaurants

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has a reminder for bars and restaurants on Super Bowl weekend: Serve patrons responsibly.

Business usually booms for such establishments the night of the big game. Commission Chairman Andy Deloney says the state's 17,000 liquor license holders can help keep the weekend safe by following a few guidelines.

One tip is to watch for overcrowding that can lead to fights and blocked exits.

Another is to know when a drinker has had enough and cut off anyone who appears intoxicated.

Here's more advice: Check patrons' identification; keep order and control of the premises; and have a policy and procedure for reporting suspected illegal activity to management.

