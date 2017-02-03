Flint water lawsuit dismissed by judge

A federal judge has dismissed a major lawsuit filed against the state in response to the Flint water crisis.

The case was filed by Melissa Mays and several other Flint residents back in 2015. Mays is a mother whose children have tested positive for exposure to lead. She’s also one of the most outspoken members of the Flint community fighting the water crisis.

The lawsuit claimed city and state officials violated federal constitutional and civil rights when making the decision to switch to the Flint River.

The case was dropped over concerns the lawsuit would overstep the Safe Drinking Water Act's procedures.

A similar case led by Mays was allowed by the Michigan Court of Claims to proceed.

