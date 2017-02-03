Family safe after fire damages home

A fire damaged a local family’s home.

The fire was reported by a passerby about 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on E. Stewart Road near S. Patterson in Midland Township.

Chief Tim Swanson of the Midland Township Fire Department told TV5 when firefighters arrived they found flames shooting out of the windows toward the back of the home.

The family, including two adults and one child, were not home at the time, Swanson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family is currently staying with relatives.

