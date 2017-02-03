Man shot during argument over breakup, clothes

A man is in critical condition after authorities say he was shot during an argument at a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday at Village Square Apartments in Essexville.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument after a group of people met at a parking lot of the apartments to exchange clothes.

Witnesses told police an 18-year-old Bay City man met to exchange clothes with his ex-girlfriend after a breakup. The ex-boyfriend and the girl’s cousin, another 18-year-old Bay City man, got into an argument when the cousin pulled out a gun.

Police said the cousin shot the girl’s ex-boyfriend, hitting him in the arm. The bullet traveled up into the man's mouth and skull.

The ex-boyfriend was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor where he is listed in critical condition.

The cousin is expected to be arraigned sometime Friday.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

