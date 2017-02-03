Dollar General to add 420 new jobs in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Dollar General to add 420 new jobs in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Dollar General Courtesy: Dollar General
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Dollar General is expected to create approximately 420 new jobs throughout Michigan in 2017.

The jobs are part of the company’s plan to add 1,000 stores and create approximately 10,000 new jobs in the states it serves.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday low prices on quality merchandise to customers in 1,000 new locations in 2017.”

Candidates looking to join Dollar General must apply for all new positions online. 

To apply, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

    CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:04:43 GMT
    resident Donald Trump pauses during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington Wednesday.resident Donald Trump pauses during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
    CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.    Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect...More >
    CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.    Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect...More >

  • Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark

    Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:22:12 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News
    Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.    Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.    West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that."   &n...More >
    Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.    Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday.    West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters, and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that."   &n...More >

  • Township approached about turning old Dow factory to pot

    Township approached about turning old Dow factory to pot

    Saturday, May 6 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 20:06:52 GMT
     A former Dow Chemical factory near Bay City could become a home for medical marijuana.    Officials in Bangor Township say they've been asked to support the project. The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qDNPyd ) says the plan involves growing medical marijuana for dispensaries around the state.    More than 100 people could be hired. The township isn't identifying the potential owner, who might invest millions of dollars.    A new law requires local g...More >
     A former Dow Chemical factory near Bay City could become a home for medical marijuana.    Officials in Bangor Township say they've been asked to support the project. The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2qDNPyd ) says the plan involves growing medical marijuana for dispensaries around the state.    More than 100 people could be hired. The township isn't identifying the potential owner, who might invest millions of dollars.    A new law requires local g...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.