Dollar General to add 420 new jobs in Michigan

Dollar General is expected to create approximately 420 new jobs throughout Michigan in 2017.

The jobs are part of the company’s plan to add 1,000 stores and create approximately 10,000 new jobs in the states it serves.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday low prices on quality merchandise to customers in 1,000 new locations in 2017.”

Candidates looking to join Dollar General must apply for all new positions online.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.