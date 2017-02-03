Breaking: Barn fire causes road closure

A barn fire has caused a road closure as crews work to knock down the flames.

It’s happening at 4102 Hurd’s Corners Road in Tuscola County.

TV5 has been told the fire started before 8 a.m. and has closed Hurd’s Corners Road between M-46 and Shay Lake Road.

The extent of damage is unclear at this time.

