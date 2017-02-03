GM to invest $20M in Bay City Powertrain - WNEM TV 5

GM to invest $20M in Bay City Powertrain

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Bay City Powertrain (Source: GM) Bay City Powertrain (Source: GM)
Bay City Powertrain (Source: GM) Bay City Powertrain (Source: GM)
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

General Motors announced Friday it will invest $20 million in Bay City Powertrain to support production of cam rough machining operations for future engine programs. 

“The investment reflects the excellent workforce at Bay City Powertrain, whose commitment to building benchmark quality engine components for many of GM’s award-winning vehicles is visible every day,” said Plant Manager John Lancaster. “It also demonstrates the teamwork of GM and our UAW partners, as together we continue to innovate and bring new powertrain solutions to our customers.”

The plan is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing operations announced by the company in January and will retain 15 new hourly jobs.

The plant produces engine components used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, and employs around 380 people.

It originally opened in 1892 and produces new bicycles to replace old high-wheeled types. 

GM has invested $269.4 million in Bay City Powertrain since 2010. 

Details about the plan will be released at a later date, GM said. 

GM also announced it is investing $27 million in its facility in Spring Hill, TN to prepare the plant to assemble a right-hand-drive crossover for export to Australia as the Holden Acadia.  The move will retain 215 hourly and salaried jobs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

