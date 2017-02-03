Fifth Third Bank closes 36 branches nationwide

A popular banking chain has pulled the plug on multiple Michigan branches, including one right here in Mid-Michigan.

Fifth Third Bank decided to close 36 branches nationwide on Jan. 10 after seeing a major hike in online banking.

A spokesperson for the bank said very few jobs will be lost as a result of the closures.

The location on State Street in Saginaw has shut down, and customers are referred to the branch on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

Six other branch locations were also closed in Michigan.

