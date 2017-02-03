McDonald's bringing Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu

A secret fan favorite is now officially a member of the McDonald's menu.

You used to only be able to order the concoction if you specifically asked for it, but now the mint and chocolate ice cream shake will be available for a limited time on the menu.

The shake will be here just in time for people to get their green on for St. Patrick's Day next month.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.