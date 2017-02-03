Two apartments damaged in fire, cause unclear - WNEM TV 5

Two apartments damaged in fire, cause unclear

MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Two apartments were damaged after fire broke out at a 3-unit building.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called to 222 South Pine Street on Feb. 2, at 7:13 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke pouring from a second-story window.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the apartment located on the second floor, but the unit directly beneath had water damage.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

