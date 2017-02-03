Report: Family not notified of death for over 2 months

A state Department of Corrections report says police in Muskegon Heights took two and a half months to notify a family of a death.

WOOD-TV reports the body of 46-year-old Brad Crockett went unclaimed in the Muskegon County morgue after he died of a drug overdose. His body was found Aug. 28 in Muskegon Heights.

County medical examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong says her office had no information on Crockett's next of kin. The corrections report says Crockett was on parole for larceny and his parole agent had contacts but failed to notify Crockett's family.

Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. says his agency had trouble finding Crockett's family in Missouri. He says his "heart goes out to the family, but we didn't cause the death." But he says he may review the case to see if the notification process could be improved.

