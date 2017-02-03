Breaking: 1.9M MI residents could have information compromised

Michigan says nearly 1.9 million residents may be at risk after the potential release of their Social Security numbers and names as part of a software update to the state's unemployment benefits system.

State officials report a software update implemented in October 2016 allowed users of the Michigan Data Automated System (MiDAS) to access Social Security numbers and names.

Officials went on to say those that had access included employers and other human resource professionals, not unemployment claimants or the general public.

The total number of people affected will not be known until an investigation is finished.

People potentially at risk include those whose payroll is processed by one of 31 third-party vendors that works with the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The problem was identified on Jan. 31 when one of the payroll vendors realized they had access to information they shouldn't have access to. The vendor contacted the state and a solution to block the unauthorized access was put in place that day.

Officials report there is no indication the potentially exposed information has been, or will be used for malicious purposes.

People whose information may have been exposed should continue to follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Monitor financial account statements and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity to financial institutions.

Request a free credit report at www.AnnualCreditReport.com or by calling 1-877-322-8228. Consumers are entitled by law to one free credit report per year from each of the three major credit bureaus – Equifax®, Experian® and TransUnion® – for a total of three reports every year. Contact information for the credit bureaus can be found on the Federal Trade Commission website, www.ftc.gov.

Take steps to monitor their personally identifiable information and report any suspected instances of identity theft to their local law enforcement.

A special telephone hotline is being created to answer questions about the issue. Customer service will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., M-F at 855-707-8387.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.