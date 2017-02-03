Police investigate possible hate crime after swastika found on d - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate possible hate crime after swastika found on door

Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

A local attorney was shaken to her core after someone went out of their way to make her the target of a possible hate crime.

Erin Zettle, of Lapeer, woke up to find a swastika painted on her front door. She took to Facebook to report the vandalism.

In the Facebook post, Zettle said the incident brought her to tears.

Police said the incident happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The incident has left many in her community shaken and upset.

"It scares me. It scares me for my children. I don't want my children to grow up and be haters of people because of their color, their race, whatever it is. I just don't like it at all," said Brenda Heathcoat, of Lapeer.

After reporting the incident to police, Zettle covered the swastika up with inspirational quotes including one from Harry Potter, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

Police are working to determine whether or not this is a hate crime, but they said the homeowner told them about an incident late last year that could put this in a whole other category.

Police said the homeowner told them about a broken brick, that had a swastika on it, was found in their yard at the end of last year. The homeowners didn't report the incident or turn the brick over to police.

Investigators said there haven't been reports of similar activity in the community and they don't have much evidence other than the symbol.

Residents like Tatieonna McNeese-Gonzalez hope this type of hate comes to an end.

"To the people who have been targeted by it, there's people out there who love you no matter what, no matter who you are and what you've been through and I'm one of those people," McNeese-Gonzalez said.

