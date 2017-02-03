TV ads urge residents to call senators about Trump's cabinet picks

Just when you thought political ad season was finally over, new ads are making their rounds on TV.

The ads are urging Americans to phone their senators and press them to confirm President Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

It is a walk through unfamiliar territory for senate confirmations, which historically have not been fought with commercials.

"My suspicion is that this group has targeted these senators because they are Democrats in sates that went to Trump in 2016, and the Republicans and their interest groups are looking to expand their advantage in the Senate in 2018," said Jeremy Castle, political science professor at Central Michigan University.

He thinks the ads are part of a plan to win more Republican seats in 2018.

"If you look at the senators that are being targeted it includes Debbie Stabenow here in Michigan who will be up for reelection in 2018 and it includes Bob Casey, a Democratic senator from Pennsylvania," Castle said.

Castle said these commercials are the wave of the future.

"Groups may be developing alternative strategies including perhaps, driving up support for political nominees and maybe trying to soften up legislators even years before their reelection campaign comes around," Castle said.

