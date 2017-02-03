SVSU men's basketball adds Fred John jr

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Men's Basketball Head Coach Randy Baruth has announced the addition of a new student-athlete to the program, as the team welcomes Fred John Jr. aboard. Fred joined the Cardinals at the beginning of the semester in January and adds great talent to the SVSU roster.

John, who is a transfer from the University of Toledo and hails from Detroit, Michigan, prepped at Southfield Lathrup High School. Fred earned all-league accolades in high school and was named All-Oakland County his junior and senior seasons. He saw action in seven games at Toledo during the 2015-16 season.

Coach Baruth weighed-in on the team's new addition and how he will help the program in the coming years...

"Fred has been a great addition to our basketball program," said Baruth. "His approach on and off the court has been very apparent since stepping foot on campus. We hope he can add toughness and work ethic to this class!"

Fred will be redshirting for the remainder of this season and be joining the Cards for competition in the 2017-18 campaign.

