Loons set National Anthem Tryouts for Feb. 18

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Great Lakes Loons are once again hoping to uncover some of the area’s most talented individuals during their 11th annual national anthem tryouts at Dow Diamond on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Top qualifiers in the event will be invited to showcase their skills during a Loons home game in 2017.

The Loons are seeking vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the national anthem before home games.

“Our region continually shows us that there’s talented people who live here and can produce high-quality entertainment each year,” Vice President of Baseball Operations & Gameday Experience Tiffany Wardynski said. “In years past we have found new performers, and the hope is this year’s event will do much of the same.”

Wardynski, along with Production Director Trent Elliott and Director of Gameday Experience & Community Outreach James Cahilellis will serve as judges during auditions, which will take place in Dow Diamond’s Great Lakes Reserve presented by Chemical Bank.

National anthem singers must perform a capella. Due to time constraints, bands are asked to drop off a demo tape, CD, or DVD with full contact information to Tiffany Wardynski, c/o Dow Diamond, 825 E. Main St., Midland, MI 48640.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event, though walk-up auditions are permissible. Please contact James Cahilellis at 989-837-6140 or jcahilellis@loons.com to reserve a time. Anyone unable to participate in the Feb. 18 tryouts may send in a demo.

