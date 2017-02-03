Women's Basketball Defeats Michigan Tech 61-52 - WNEM TV 5

Women's Basketball Defeats Michigan Tech 61-52

OVERVIEW – MICHIGAN TECH

SCORE: Northwood Timberwolves 61, Michigan Tech Huskies 52

RECORDS: Northwood (11-9, 8-7 GLIAC), Michigan Tech (14-6, 10-5 GLIAC)

LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.

RECAP: Northwood uses a strong defensive effort to post a 61-52 win over Michigan Tech Thursday night (February 2).

FIRST QUARTER

  • Northwood started off solid, netting nine of the first 13 points.
  • Both teams would make runs over the remainder of the quarter. MTU eventually would go up 19-11 with less than three minutes to go in the quarter.
  • The Timberwolves would stay to true to the period's theme, scoring the final eight points of the quarter to tie the game 19-19 after one.
  • Michigan Tech shot 42.1 percent (8-19), including 50 percent from three-point range (3-6). Northwood was just about the same shooting 42.9 percent on their attempts (6-14).

SECOND QUARTER

  • The defenses were the story of the second quarter, as the two teams combined to score 19 total points. Neither team scored in the final three minutes of the half.
  • Michigan Tech eventually took a 30-27 lead at the break.
  • Northwood hit just 18.8 percent of their shots in the second (3-16), while MTU finished at 35.7 percent (5-14).

THIRD QUARTER

  • The game continued to stay tight – MTU's early five point lead was the biggest of the third.
  • Northwood scored 11 of the final 16 points of the quarter to take a 40-39 lead to the fourth
  • Northwood went 6-15 from the floor in the third (40 percent), knocking down their only three-point attempt of the quarter. Michigan Tech ended up at 4-13 in the third. (30.8 percent).

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Northwood scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
  • The Timberwolves held a four-point edge with less than two minutes to go when Northwood finished strong, scoring 10 of the final 15 points while going 8-8 from the foul line.
  • Michigan Tech was held to just 28.6 percent of their attempts (6-21), missing all six attempts from behind the arc.
  • Northwood shot 38.5 percent from the field (5-13) in the fourth while making all ten free throws

GAME STATS

  • FG PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .343 (23-67), Northwood .345 (20-58)
  • 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .235 (4-17), Northwood .333 (3-9)
  • FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .667 (2-3), Northwood .857 (18-21)
  • REBOUNDS: Michigan Tech 39 (15 offensive), Northwood 46 (16 offensive)
  • ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Michigan Tech 11/11, Northwood 14/9

GAME NOTES

  • Northwood held Morgan Anderson, MTU's leading scorer, without any points for the game. Anderson entered the game averaging 17.0 points per game but went 0-12 from the floor.
  • This was just the third time that the Huskies scored under 60 points this season

TOP NU PERFORMERS

UP NEXT

  • The Timberwolves will host Northern Michigan Saturday (February 4). Game time is set for 1 p.m.
