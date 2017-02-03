Men's Basketball Drops 78-61 Contest To Michigan Tech

February 2, 2017 OVERVIEW – MICHIGAN TECH SCORE: Michigan Tech Huskies 78, Northwood Timberwolves 61 RECORDS: Northwood (5-19, 3-12 GLIAC), Michigan Tech (13-9, 11-4 GLIAC) LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich. RECAP: Michigan Tech uses big run to start second half in a 78-61 win over Northwood Thursday night (February 2). FIRST HALF Northwood led by five points early before Michigan Tech bounced back to eventually take a lead as big as six points.

The score was tied late before a 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Michigan Tech a 33-30 lead at the break.

Michigan Tech shot 48 percent from the field (12-25), making 36.4 percent of their attempts from behind the arc (4-11). The Timberwolves knocked down 52 percent of their shots from the field, sinking 33.3 percent of their attempts (2-6) from three-point range. SECOND HALF The Huskies came out firing, scoring the first 10 points to open up a 13 point lead.

Northwood hung around for the majority of the second half, cutting the lead down to 59-51 with less than nine minutes to go.

But Michigan Tech made a run to put the game away, scoring 13 of the next 19 points to go back on top 72-57. Northwood got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Northwood shot 43.3 percent from the field (13-30). They made 30 percent of their attempts from behind the arc (3-10).

Michigan Tech shot 53.1 percent from the floor (17-32) and 53.8 percent (7-13) from three-point range. GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .509 (29-57), Northwood .473 (26-55)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .458 (11-24), Northwood .313 (5-16)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Michigan Tech .818 (9-11), Northwood .571 (4-7)

REBOUNDS: Michigan Tech 31 (4 offensive), Northwood 31 (5 offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Michigan Tech 13/5, Northwood 8/11 GAME NOTES The bench played a big part in the win for Michigan Tech, out-scoring Northwood 23-0 in the game.

Matt Crowl had at least 15 points for the eight time this season. TOP NU PERFORMERS Matt Crowl : 15 points, six rebounds

Kyle Lamotte : Eight points, four rebounds

Brad Schaub : Seven points, five rebounds, five assists UP NEXT The Timberwolves will host Northern Michigan Saturday (February 4). Game time is set for 4 p.m.