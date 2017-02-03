GM announces $20 million investment to Mid-Michigan

General Motors announced a major investment is coming to a plant in Mid-Michigan.

The Powertrain plant in Bay City is about to get $20 million to support its production of camshafts and other engine components.

"We're really happy about it. Obviously, GM has been an important employer in our city," City Manger Rick Finn said.

The move retains 15 hourly jobs.

"Those individuals take that money and they pay for their housing. They pay for their entertainment. They pay for their cars. It circulates through the city," Finn said.

In a statement plant manager John Lancaster said the investment reflects the excellent workforce at the facility, a workforce committed to building quality engine components for GM's vehicles every day.

Meanwhile, UAW Local 362 Chairman Dave Gunlock said the investment is a perfect example of what can be achieved by working together.

As for Finn, he is encouraged by the investment. He said it is keeping his city on the right track.

"This is excellent news. It builds on top of the momentum that we got going throughout the city right now," Finn said.

