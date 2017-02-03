Owners cited after leaving dogs out in the cold - WNEM TV 5

Owners cited after leaving dogs out in the cold

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The freezing temperatures can take a toll on you and your pets.

That was the case Thursday when officers found two dogs left out in the cold without food or water.

It was one of the dog's whimpering that prompted someone to call 911 in the Flint neighborhood. It was only 12 degrees outside.

"He could see a dog and it was hidden by a chain, on a chain tied to the fence. And it was all wrapped around and stuck and hiding behind a tree," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

He said a deputy was sent out to investigate about 12:30 a.m. on Friday. That's when the deputy found the dog barely able to move as he was tied to a fence.

"So we went back and talked to the people in the house and said, 'Why is a dog out in the cold?' And turns out there was also another dog," Pickell said.

The other dog wasn't whimpering. He made no sound at all. Instead, he had dug a hole in the ground to try to stay warm.

"The deputy thought he was dead because he wasn't moving at all. And as we got close to him he moved a little bit like he was frightened. He stood up on three legs, he didn't have the use of his left rear leg," Pickell said.

Pickell said the dogs don't seem to be physically abused, but were very neglected. he said the dogs had no shelter, food or water. They were taken to a vet and then animal control.

"I think in the long term they'll be OK. But the lesson here is people, when it's this cold, don't leave your animals out," Pickell said.

Pickell said he drafted a report for the county prosecutor. He said the owners have been cited for the neglect and wants to make sure it doesn't happen again.

