Group urges travel to US after judge blocks immigration ban

A Detroit-area civil rights organization is urging anyone from countries listed in President Donald Trump's immigration ban wishing to travel to the United State to do so quickly following a federal judge's decision to block the order.

Arab American Civil Rights League Director Rula Aoun tells The Detroit News Saturday (http://detne.ws/2k7CqAt ) that the group is instructing people who can travel immediately to go ahead.

Aoun says one family intends to return from Egypt Sunday, while another woman in Egypt, who was denied a visa, is booking a flight.

Trump's temporary ban stalls entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The State Department canceled visas for 60,000 or more people.

The White House has said it would try to get a court to reinstate the ban.

