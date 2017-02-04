Hundreds march against immigration ban

President Donald Trump’s executive order has sparked protests throughout the nation, with many feeling as though it promotes hate towards immigrants and refugees.

On Saturday, hundreds in Mid-Michigan came together to march not only in protest of the travel ban, but as a way to show unity with those they feel are under attack.

"Hay-hay-ho-ho Donald Trump has got to go,” hundreds of demonstrators chanted as they marched through Flint.

"We are a country that is based on people coming from overseas to get a better life,” Jeanette McKibbin said.

McKibbin brought her family to march, including her two young children. She said she wants to make sure her kids understand the value of justice, inclusion and unity.

"I think it is just important to let the community know that there are people that stand with them and that are not comfortable with the decisions that President Trump is making,” McKibbin said.

The Equality Caucus of Genesee County lead the march to unite immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and any other marginalized groups.

Marchers held signs with various messages such as “You are welcome here” and “No ban no wall.”

Demonstrators said they are uncomfortable with decisions made by the new president.

"This is a beautiful country. All of the diversity makes it beautiful. Like we are today. We want to make sure that we keep it and preserve it. The way we are. We all should be equal and have liberty, freedom and that’s what we stand for,” one demonstrator said.

As for McKibbin, she said she will continue fighting for what she believes in.

"Shows a message of what America really stands for,” she said.

