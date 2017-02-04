UPDATE: Police ID murder victim; suspect captured after standoff

A murder suspect was captured over the weekend after a standoff with police.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Super 8 Motel in West Branch.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a man who reportedly told guests he killed someone.

When the sheriff spoke to the man, he said the same thing and locked the door to his room. This led to a standoff, which ended when the suspect cut himself.

He was taken to the hospital, where the Department of Corrections arrested him for absconding on parole. He is currently listed in serious condition.

During the standoff, deputies said the suspect gave them the address of a home on Rifle River Trail in Mills Township.

Deputies went there and found 57-year-old William Joseph Shanks' body. An autopsy on Monday ruled his death as a homicide.

