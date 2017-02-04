Pistons abysmal 2nd half leads to defeat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Lavoy Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, replacing an injured Thaddeus Young, who sat out with a sprained left wrist. Myles Turner, CJ Miles and All Jefferson all finished with 13 points for Indiana (28-22).

Indiana took control of the game during a 20-5 run in the third quarter. A 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter would prove to be too much to overcome for the Pistons (23-27).

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 19 points. Jon Leuer added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and nine rebounds.

