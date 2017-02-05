People of different faiths gather to learn more about Islam

Since the implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order, many critics say it unfairly targets people of Muslim faith. Some say this is due to the misunderstanding about the religion.

"I refuse to have my daughter be intolerant to other people's religion or choices or anything about them," Danielle Fergin said.

Fergin said that's why she brought her daughter to The Islamic Center of Midland for a meet and greet. The religious group invited all faiths to come visit and even set a side time for a Q & A session.

"Exposing to her to something like this at young age is really important in making sure that's instilled in her," Fergin said.

Over 400 people came to the center over the weekend to learn more about the religion.

Due to the recent executive orders directed by President Trump, organizers said religious tensions were rising.

Sarah Schulz with Women of Michigan Action Network said it's good way to strengthen the community.

"People are just people. We are here to support each other as neighbors. Certain religions, Muslim religion in particular, is being focused on in a very negative way by politicians," Schulz said.

Schulz called Umbareen Jamil to ask her about opening up the center to clear the air. Jamil said no matter what faith you followed, everyone was friends.

"They have a lot of support in this community. You never want to be an outsider. I think this showed them they're not outsiders they are residents of Midland. Midland loves them and obviously they love Midland," Jamil said.

The group demonstrated how they prayed and even gave away free Quran's translated to English. As for Fergin, she said many rumors swirling around the Muslim religion are simply false.

"I hope that people who come here to learn about this religion walk away with the ability to correct any mistrusts that they hear in the community," she said.

