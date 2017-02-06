Tennis tournament brings business to Mid-Michigan

A local tournament not only inspired the next generation of tennis players, but also had a great impact on the community as well.

"It's been a great business, a great community and a real fun business. We've enjoyed it very much,” Kim Krantz said.

Krantz owns Coffee Chaos in Midland on Jefferson Avenue, which was right down the street from Midland’s premiere tennis event – the Dow Tennis Classic.

Krantz said the city of Midland not only saw an increase in traffic, but caffeine intake as well.

The weeklong professional tournament brought in competitors and spectators alike from across the country, and Krantz said many of them had one thing on the brain: coffee.

"It's really good. It's nice we get a lot of the tennis players that come in throughout the week and get their drinks before they're going out to their community outreaches and things they do, so it's very nice,” Krantz said.

Krantz said the added traffic in and out makes for a great month of business.

"Oh yes, my inventory has to go up for this week for sure,” he said.

Coffee Chaos has been a sponsor of the Dow Tennis Classic for 12 years and Krantz said she's already preparing for the next.

"I'm just happy that the tennis tournament comes to Midland and hope it can continue for the next 25 years,” Krantz said.

The tournament wrapped things up with championship singles and doubles matches on Sunday.

WNEM is a proud sponsor.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.