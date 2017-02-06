Fire destroys Mid-Michigan home

Fire destroyed a Mid-Michigan home over the weekend.

Crews responded to the scene about 3 a.m. Saturday on E. Holland Avenue near Alger in Saginaw.

When they arrived, flames were pouring out of both sides of the home.

The house was believed to be occupied but no one was home at the time.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

