Fire destroys Mid-Michigan home - WNEM TV 5

Fire destroys Mid-Michigan home

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Fire destroyed a Mid-Michigan home over the weekend. 

Crews responded to the scene about 3 a.m. Saturday on E. Holland Avenue near Alger in Saginaw. 

When they arrived, flames were pouring out of both sides of the home. 

The house was believed to be occupied but no one was home at the time. 

There is still no word on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.