Car crashes into tree, 1 hurt

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A crash sent at least one person to the hospital over the weekend. 

It happened about 6 a.m. Saturday on E. Hannum Boulevard in Saginaw. 

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was going well over the speed limit when he lost control and slammed into a tree. 

There was no word on the driver's condition. 

