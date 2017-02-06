Michigan has online source for E. coli contamination info

An interactive mapping tool produced by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will provide up-to-date information about E. coli bacteria levels in rivers and lakes and on beaches.

Testing shows E. coli levels are above established standards in 196 locations around the state. At those levels, there's an increased risk of illness from physical contact or accidentally swallowing contaminated water.

Untreated sewage, livestock agriculture and wildlife are among sources of E. coli. Officials say crumbling septic and sewage infrastructure is making the problem worse.

Michigan is developing a statewide strategy for dealing with the threat. A 30-day public comment period will be held this spring.

A report from Gov. Rick Snyder's office calls for a statewide septic code and encourages communities to set priorities for infrastructure replacement.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.