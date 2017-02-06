Two arrested in local crime spree - WNEM TV 5

Two arrested in local crime spree

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A pair from Mid-Michigan are behind bars following a rash of local burglaries.

A 24-year-old Fenton resident and a 41-year-old from Flint were arrested Saturday for breaking into at least three Lapeer County businesses.

Officials claimed the two robbed the North Branch Food Center, Hickory Place Car Wash in Deerfield Township and a car wash in Metamora Township last Thursday.

There is no word yet on when the two will appear in court. Their names won’t be released until they have been arraigned. 

