Woman hurt after rolling car

A woman was hurt over the weekend when authorities say she rolled her car after losing control of the vehicle.

It happened Feb. 3 at about 9:19 p.m. just west of Peck Road in Elk Township.

Investigators found 32-year-old Michelle Barr of Peck was eastbound on W. Peck Road when she lost control of her 2012 Buick Regal.

Police said Barr tried to regain control of her vehicle, however, she over corrected and ended up rolling the car.

She was taken to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky for treatment of her injuries.

Officials said Barr was wearing a seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

