Lady Gaga world tour to hit Michigan

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After an epic Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour that includes a stop right here in Michigan.

The pop superstar will perform at the new Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 7, 2017.

Gaga is the second performer announced for the new Detroit arena. Her show will follow six sold-out dates by Detroit-native Kid Rock in September.

Tickets for Mother Monster's show will go on sale Feb. 20

