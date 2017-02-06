VIDEO: Staff, customers escape restaurant fire

A handful of employees and customers escaped a fire Monday at a popular Mid-Michigan restaurant.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at Oasis Lounge, located at 1913 Kosciusko Ave. in Bay City. Oasis Lounge is a family-run restaurant known for its fish and burgers.

The fire chief at the scene, Kara Prier, said they received a call for a reported oven fire. The fire quickly spread to the back of the building. When they arrived, firefighters could see flames shooting out the back.

Four customers and two employees were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

"They're just thankful to be OK. They say it was a scary experience. For someone who's never been in a fire it's a scary experience," Prier said.

The fire was out within a half hour, the Prier said.

"I was terrified to be honest. I didn't know if I was going to have to run outside with my dog," said Brendan Haney, neighbor.

Haney said he will miss Oasis' fish fry if the restaurant doesn't reopen.

"I'm hoping they can get it back open soon because I know they were famous for their fish fry and they had some really good fish there. I enjoyed it," Haney said.

Officials continue to investigate how the fire started.

Prier said as the community approaches Lenten Season, many are saddened the popular fish fry restaurant has been hit with a setback.

