Students return to MCC campus after 'active shooter threat'

Students are expected to return to campus Tuesday after an 'active shooter threat' cancelled classes at Mott Community College.

The threat was made Monday morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations closed.

MCC ALL LOCATIONS closed until 1 p.m. today, Feb 6, due to an active shooter threat made this morning. Classes @ or after 1pm in session. — Mott College (@MottCollege) February 6, 2017

MCC sites remain closed until 1PM today, as investigation into phone threat continues. Classes beginning at 1PM are in session pending. — Mott College (@MottCollege) February 6, 2017

MCC all sites, closed today due to an ongoing investigation of an active shooter threat. All classes R canceled. Re-opening tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/r2AqdeYLRf — Mott College (@MottCollege) February 6, 2017

Police said at a news conference Monday morning the college's dispatch center received a call from someone who allegedly saw a threat regarding a shooting on social media. The public safety department contacted the school's president about the threat and the decision was made to shut down the campuses as a precaution for staff and students.

Investigators have apprehended the person who called in the threat. Michigan State Police are seeking an arrest warrant from the prosecutor's office to arrest the 24-year-old student.

MCC will implement disciplinary action as part of the student code of conduct, the school said.

The school initially said classes would start at 1 p.m. Monday, but later announced all campuses would be closed for the day as the investigation was ongoing.

The school said it plans to offer updates to students via email, social media and the school's website.

"Our number one priority is their safety and sometimes their safety may be inconvenient," said Teresa Stephens-Lock, chief of police at MCC.

Authorities said situations like this should encourage students to opt-in for emergency notifications sent out by school officials.

"We really encourage, highly encourage and we sit outside of the main areas of the college and encourage. Almost all staff is opt in, but you know they have the option to do that," Stephens-Lock said.

Police said they have not had a situation like this previously at the school and they want students and staff to feel reassured their safety is of the utmost concern.

