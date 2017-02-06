More than a dozen evacuated after apartment fire

Fourteen people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Carrollton Township.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Schust Road Apartments near N. Michigan and Flanders in Saginaw County.

Photos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the apartment complex.

"I started smelling melting plastic and then in the rear of my apartment in the bedroom and the bathroom you could see smoke coming up," said Michael Antal, tenant.

Police had N. Michigan between Schust and McCarty blocked off while they investigated.

Randy Pfau, at the Saginaw County 911 dispatch center, said there are 14 residents displaced by the fire. They have been relocated to a temporary shelter at the Carrollton Township Hall.

"Pretty depressed. I'm trying to make the best of it and see what we can do about it," Antal said.

No injuries were reported.

A donation account has been set up at Lake Huron Credit Union at the corner of Michigan and Tittabawassee.

