Brothers turned away during travel ban arrive in U.S.

Two Yemeni brothers denied entry into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban have been reunited with their family and are back in Mid-Michigan.

Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz are green-card holders who were traveling through Dulles on their way to Flint, Michigan, when the ban took effect.

A federal lawsuit alleges they were coerced into signing away their status and sent to Ethiopia.

"It was hard for me. I tried to send them money when they were in Ethiopia and I couldn't. And they were in a bad situation and I was in a bad situation too," said Aquel Aziz, their father.

The brothers spent days living in an Ethiopian airport with no money and no where to go.

The two originally landed in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28 just two hours after Trump signed the executive order banning people from seven Muslim majority countries, including Yemen.

"It was hard days for us because we were staying in the airport. We couldn't go out and we couldn't receive the money," Tareq Aziz said.

Their father is a Flint resident and American citizen. he said he is happy to finally have his sons home with him. They arrived on Feb. 6.

"Thank you, for every single person tried to help me bring my kids back. I'm so happy. I'm so glad. This is America. America is everybody. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Aquel Aziz said.

Aquel Aziz said he understands what Trump is trying to do, but doesn't necessarily agree with how it is being done.

"He's trying to do it his way, but it was not fair to us. I was working for this for like the last year and a half or more than that. And then what happened to them was not fair, but I'm happy now," he said.

Attorney Paul Hughes says an agreement was reached with the government to allow their re-entry, as well as that of another Yemeni family under similar circumstances. That family also arrived Monday.

Without the agreement, Hughes says they may not have been allowed entry since their visas were marked by prominent "canceled" stamps.

The Aziz brothers plan to enroll in school and continue their education in Michigan. In the meantime they are still searching for their luggage that was lost and hasn't been seen since they were turned away after their original flight to the U.S.

Read more about their journey here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.