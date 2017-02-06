Where Moms Meet: Working vs. stay-at-home

It's a debate that is long-running in the mom community.

According to the latest Pew Research study, 71-percent of mothers in America work outside of the home. In 1975, only 47-percent did so.

Out of those working moms, 41-percent are the sole income for their household.

Also included in that study, when researchers asked mothers what their ideal working situation would be, most said they would rather work than stay at home, but they prefer part-time work.

The TV5 team is putting a call out to Mid-Michigan moms to come to our studio and chat about real-life issues that we can all relate to.

Each Monday in February, we will have a panel of local moms join Sara Simnitch to discuss a different topic.

Check out the videos below:

Part 1: Working mom vs. Stay-at-home mom

