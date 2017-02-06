Sinkhole not worsened by Super Bowl fans' halftime flushing

Officials feel flushed with success after water conservation efforts prevented Super Bowl fans from adding to problems associated with a suburban Detroit sinkhole.

Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller warned Friday that thousands of football fans flushing toilets at halftime Sunday night could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole.

But she told radio station WWJ everything went OK on Sunday and that she believes efforts to conserve water in the affected communities "made the difference."

Crews are building a bypass to get around the broken sewer line in Fraser, but it's not ready yet. The line affects more than 300,000 people in 11 communities.

The station says some people held back on flushing and some restaurants used paper plates to curb dishwashing water use.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.