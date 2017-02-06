Morenci residents still optimistic on finding missing boys

More than six years after three Morenci boys went missing, local residents still hope the brothers will be found.

The Detroit News reports then 9-year-old Andrew, 7-year-old Alexander and 5-year-old Tanner Skelton disappeared in 2010. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently released age-progression photos of what the boys would look like today.

Photos of the boys hang from storefronts in Morenci, a city on the border of Michigan and Ohio. The boys' mother, Tanya Zuvers, says that even though it's not realistic to think the boys will come back alive, she will "always have that hope."

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jeremy Brewer says there's a low chance officials "will find something positive out of this," but the search continues.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.