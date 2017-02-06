Michigan lawmaker resigns from office to resolve charges

A Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record has resigned from office as part of a deal to resolve charges alleging he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010.

Third-term Democratic state Rep. Brian Banks of Harper Woods announced his resignation in a Wayne County courtroom Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements while three felony counts were dropped. He could face up to a year in prison. Sentencing is Feb. 17.

The 40-year-old was charged in June by state Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Banks was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud. Because the felony charges were dismissed, Banks won't be considered a habitual offender -- which could have subjected him to more time behind bars.

