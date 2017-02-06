Pistons recall two from Grand Rapids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has recalled forward Henry Ellenson and guard Michael Gbinije from the team’s NBA Development League (D-League) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

Ellenson has appeared in 14 games this season with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. He was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In 11 games with the Grand Rapids Drive this season, Ellenson has averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.

Gbinije has appeared in eight games this season with the Pistons, averaging 0.5 points and 0.4 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per game. He was selected with the 49th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In 10 games with the Drive this season, Gbinije has averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

