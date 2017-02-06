Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Returns Home To Detroit To Debut New Champagne

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will showcase ISIAH Imports’ newest product, Cheurlin Thomas Champagne, as part of his February 8th visit to The Palace commemorating the team’s final season at the iconic arena.

“We’re delighted to welcome Isiah back to The Palace and to offer Cheurlin Thomas Champagne at the arena through the rest of the season,” said PS&E Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “Many of his most memorable achievements as a Piston came to pass on the Palace floor and we look forward to reliving them with our fans.”

Thomas was drafted as the 2nd overall pick by the Pistons in 1981 and would go on to become the franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, steals and games played. The Hall of Famer delivered two NBA Championships as part of the Bad Boys and played his entire 13-year NBA career in the Motor City. As Chairman and CEO of ISIAH International LLC, an investment holdings company, Thomas is also the owner of several companies, including ISIAH Imports, the exclusive importer of Cheurlin Champagnes.

“I am really happy to be home in Detroit – back at the PALACE, to celebrate with our Pistons family this remarkable moment in the history of our franchise,” said Pistons legend and CEO of ISIAH Imports, Isiah Thomas. “This is an honor and a great privilege to present Cheurlin Champagne to the Motor City. I am truly grateful for the continued love and support of my Pistons family, our fans, and of course, to be back on the Bad Boys court.”

There are four champagnes as part of the Cheurlin Thomas Champagne collection. The Cheurlin label includes Brut Spéciale and Rosé de Saignée. The Cheurlin Thomas Black label collection includes Célébrité (Blanc de Blanc) and Le Champion (Blanc de Noir). Thomas unveiled his champagnes to the public at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this past July.

The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-Star MVP will be in attendance on Wednesday, February 8th, when the team hosts the long-time rival Los Angeles Lakers as part of the club’s “Best of Seven” series. He will share his favorite Palace memories during a special halftime ceremony and the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Isiah Thomas mini jersey.

As the preferred champagne of The Palace, Cheurlin Thomas Champagne can be enjoyed inside the arena in the President’s Club, PNC Courtside Club and suites during all “Best of Seven” celebration nights and at additional arena locations throughout the remainder of the season.

For more information on Cheurlin Thomas Champagne, please visit www.cheurlin.com .

Copyright Detroit Pistons 2017. All rights reserved.